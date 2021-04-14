STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cases of kidnapping for marriages and eloping continue to rise in Bihar even during the pandemic

As per available statistics provided by the Bihar police, 702 cases of kidnapping were allegedly done for marriages and have been registered in January-February of this year.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

(Representational Image)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Alleged kidnappings for marriages and eloping in connection to love affairs continued even during the pandemic in Bihar.

State police of different districts have registered cases following written complaints from the concerned families. 

As per available statistics provided by the Bihar police, 702 cases of kidnapping were allegedly done for marriages and have been registered in January-February of this year. 

In February 2021, 371 such cases were registered in different parts of Bihar. While in 2020, when the state was placed under the Corona-induced lockdown, 1,111 such cases were registered. 

As per official figures provided by the Bihar police, 3336 cases of kidnapping were registered in 2020 from January to December and out of which only 8 cases were declared false during the investigation. Amid the state-wide lockdown from April to August 2020, 81 cases were registered in April, followed by 138 in May, 305 in June, 301 in July and 286 in August. 

Similarly, 4498 cases were registered in 2019 and out of which only 10 cases were declared false after investigation. 

In 2018 also, 4317 cases of kidnapping for marriages were registered in Bihar’s different districts and 16 of them only were declared false after investigation. 

“If the number of cases declared we see, it goes without saying that cases of kidnappings for marriages occurred frequently across the state”, said a senior police officer, preferring anonymity.

As per sources, the majority of cases of kidnapping for marriages were reported from districts like Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Patna, Samastipur, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, Jamui, and other remote districts, wherein still, the government employed grooms are picked up forcibly for marriages in the aftermath of refusal of their parents for a wedding on easy terms. 

The second most surprising fact is that Bihar continued registering the cases of girls and boys fleeing away from their homes in connection with love affairs throughout the years included the period of lockdown in the state.

As per official figures, 2821 cases of fleeing away or eloping from homes in connection with love affairs were registered in 2020 included 873 during the lockdown days in Bihar.

In 2019 also, 4020 cases of boys and girls running away from their homes in connection with love affairs were registered in Bihar while 3025 cases of the same nature were reported in 2018 in the state.

In January and February of 2021, 576 cases of girls and boys running away from their homes in connection with love affairs have been reported to the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar kidnapping Bihar eloping Bihar kidnapping for marriage
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp