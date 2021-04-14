STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should have listened to Rahul Gandhi's advise on COVID-19, says Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition said that if the BJP government acts wisely and works on demands put forth by Gandhi, the situation in the country will definitely change for good.

Published: 14th April 2021 01:58 PM

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MARGAO: Hitting out at the Centre over surge in coronavirus cases, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that if the government had listened to the valuable suggestions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi then the COVID-19 situation would have been different today.

"It is most unfortunate that the "irresponsible" attitude of the BJP government at the Centre has resulted in total chaos with regards to COVID-19 pandemic handling and management in the Country. If the BJP government had listened to the voice and valuable suggestions of Rahul Gandhi, Covid situation would have been different today," Kamat said in a statement.

He added that if the BJP government acts wisely and works on demands put forth by Gandhi, the situation in the country will definitely change for good. Kamat recalled that the Wayanad MP had warned the government on February 12, 2020, almost 41 days before India entered lockdown and he had categorically stated that coronavirus is an "extremely serious threat" to the people and economy.

"He had demanded timely action and gone on record saying that the government is not taking the threat seriously," Kamat claimed.

He went on to say that the government went on into festive mode organising "Taali Bajav, Thali Bajav, Diya Jalav" events pushing the people into COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting that Gandhi's latest demand to the Prime Minister to give approvals to other COVID-19 Vaccines was "ridiculed" by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, he said: "Fortunately better sense prevailed and Modi government listened to Rahul Gandhi's voice and gave approval to Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in India."

The LoP further said that the BJP government must come out of the celebration mode and accept seven demands made by Gandhi in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2021.

Cornering the Centre over organising various events amid the pandemic, he appealed to the government to "stop organising 'Utsavs' to grab political mileage and work on an effective COVID-19 vaccination programme taking all into confidence and work on the revival of the economy before it's too late".

