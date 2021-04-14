STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

More than 5,000 leasehold properties will then be converted into freehold if the union government approves the proposal.

Published: 14th April 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Freehold conversion of industrial property mulled
Considering the fact that about 70 per cent of commercial and industry property in the city is on leasehold basis, the Chandigarh Administration is contemplating leasehold-to-freehold conversion of these properties and would be seeking approval in this regard from the Centre. More than 5,000 leasehold properties will then be converted into freehold if the union government approves the proposal. In 2017 the policy of conversion from leasehold to freehold was notified for residential properties. Once converted to freehold, the owner will get total rights of the property. 

E-auction of fancy numbers to begin on April 20
E-auction of fancy registration numbers of the new series, CH01-CE, along with re-auction of leftover special registration numbers of the previous series will be held from April 20 to April 22. The Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority will hold this e-auction and owners of vehicles purchased on Chandigarh address will only be allowed to participate in the e-auction. The registration for participation in the e-auction of the CH01-CE series, along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS, will start at 10 am on April 12 and will continue till 5 pm April 19. The e-auction/bidding will start at 10 am on April 20 till 5 pm on April 22.

Suggestions for safe road behaviour 
There should be rational and common speed limits on similar roads in the city and focus should be on encouraging responsible road behaviour and not just issuing challans. These suggestions have been sent by the Chandigarh Administration to the Chandigarh Administrator’s Advisory Council for a final decision. These recommendations have been made on the suggestions of District Road Safety Committee and sub-committee of the Chandigarh Administrator’s Advisory Council. The Chandigarh Police too had proposed certain changes in the notification issued back in 2013.

Night curfew extended by half-an-hour
The Chandigarh Administration has advanced night curfew by half an hour in the city and also ordered closure of Rock Garden until further orders in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 infections. These decisions were made on Tuesday in an emergency meeting held by the top officials of the administration. Also, as per latest orders issued on Tuesday, the night curfew will now come into force from 10 pm instead of the earlier 10.30 pm and will remain in place until 5 am. Besides the Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake will remain closed to visitors on weekends. Meanwhile Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has ordered more testing and screening. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp