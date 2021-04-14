Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Freehold conversion of industrial property mulled

Considering the fact that about 70 per cent of commercial and industry property in the city is on leasehold basis, the Chandigarh Administration is contemplating leasehold-to-freehold conversion of these properties and would be seeking approval in this regard from the Centre. More than 5,000 leasehold properties will then be converted into freehold if the union government approves the proposal. In 2017 the policy of conversion from leasehold to freehold was notified for residential properties. Once converted to freehold, the owner will get total rights of the property.

E-auction of fancy numbers to begin on April 20

E-auction of fancy registration numbers of the new series, CH01-CE, along with re-auction of leftover special registration numbers of the previous series will be held from April 20 to April 22. The Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority will hold this e-auction and owners of vehicles purchased on Chandigarh address will only be allowed to participate in the e-auction. The registration for participation in the e-auction of the CH01-CE series, along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS, will start at 10 am on April 12 and will continue till 5 pm April 19. The e-auction/bidding will start at 10 am on April 20 till 5 pm on April 22.

Suggestions for safe road behaviour

There should be rational and common speed limits on similar roads in the city and focus should be on encouraging responsible road behaviour and not just issuing challans. These suggestions have been sent by the Chandigarh Administration to the Chandigarh Administrator’s Advisory Council for a final decision. These recommendations have been made on the suggestions of District Road Safety Committee and sub-committee of the Chandigarh Administrator’s Advisory Council. The Chandigarh Police too had proposed certain changes in the notification issued back in 2013.

Night curfew extended by half-an-hour

The Chandigarh Administration has advanced night curfew by half an hour in the city and also ordered closure of Rock Garden until further orders in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 infections. These decisions were made on Tuesday in an emergency meeting held by the top officials of the administration. Also, as per latest orders issued on Tuesday, the night curfew will now come into force from 10 pm instead of the earlier 10.30 pm and will remain in place until 5 am. Besides the Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake will remain closed to visitors on weekends. Meanwhile Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has ordered more testing and screening.

