Chhattisgarh Covid Control and Command Centre in-charge dies of coronavirus

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The spokesperson of the Chhattisgarh State Covid Control and Command Centre and a senior doctor died of coronavirus infection at Raipur on Wednesday.

Dr Subhash Pandey, 62, had already taken both the prescribed doses of the vaccine earlier. According to his colleagues, he was also a patient of hypertension and diabetes.

Joint director in the health department, Pandey was simultaneously assigned a key responsibility of briefing the media on the prevailing Covid situation and the challenges faced in the state.

He was admitted to the AIIMS Raipur a couple of days ago after he complained of fever and uneasiness. On Tuesday late evening his condition deteriorated and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).