Chhattisgarh records 14,250 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

The fresh daily tally was lower than 15,121 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

A health worker administers a Covid vaccine to a woman at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram bn

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 14,250 new COVID-19casesand 120 more deaths, taking the infection count to 4,86,244 and the toll to 5,307, a health official said.

Joint Director in the states health department, Dr Subhash Pandey, was among those who died due to COVID-19 complications, he said.

The fresh daily tally was lower than 15,121 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

The state has recorded over 1.68 lakh cases and 1,417 deaths just in the last one month. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,18,636 after 88 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,441 others completed their home isolation period in the day, the official said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,62,301. The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts reported 3,960 and 1,647 new cases, respectively.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 1,02,881, including 1,366 deaths, Durgs caseload increased to 60,388, including 1,026 fatalities. Rajnandgaon recorded 1,254 new cases, Bilaspur 923 and Koba 741, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, 73 were reported on Wednesday and Tuesday, while 47 deaths occurred earlier but were added to the list now, he said.

Health department official Pandey, who was also a spokesperson of the states Covid Command and Control Centre, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after he had tested Covid positive, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo condoled the death of Pandey, he added.

With 46,528 more samples tested for coronavirus detection, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 63,62,947, the official said.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,86,244, new cases 14,250, deaths 5,307, recovered 3,62,301, active cases 1,18,636, people tested so far 63,62,947.

