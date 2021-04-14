STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams

The decision comes as India is struggling to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Image of CBSE students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank and other senior officials on Wednesday, the Centre announced that the CBSE Class XII board examinations are being postponed and the Class X examinations are being cancelled.

These examinations were scheduled to begin on May 4 but students, guardians, many state governments and opposition parties had been asking to defer the tests in view of the massive second wave of Covid19 that has taken India by storm.

"The board exams for class 10 are cancelled. The result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board," a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Board exams of Classes 10 & 12 postponed

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive. The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," the official added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

"The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states.

"Unlike state boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, the crucial decisions have been taken," the MoE official said.

The demands for cancellation of board exams were being raised from various quarters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams, saying it can contribute to a large scale spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Union Education Minister Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the board examinations in May despite the "massive and uncontrolled" rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Shiv Sena had also written to the education ministry, requesting the government to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule classes 10 and 12 CBSE and other board exams.

Over 2 lakh students had signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag "cancelboardexams" has also been trending on Twitter for a week.

States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended in view of the exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March.

They were later cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

India reported a record single-day rise of over 1.84 lakh new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday.

(With Online Desk, PTI inputs)

