STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fearing lockdown migrant workers returning to native places

Some alone with backpacks, while some with their families, migrant workers were seen leaving for their home at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station.

Published: 14th April 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday

Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amidst the spike in coronavirus cases, people at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station were seen returning to their native places as they were fearing that the government may announce another lockdown soon like last year.

The national capital recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- the highest single-day spike so far.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash, a passenger who is a migrant worker and going to Hardoi said: "Lockdown is going to get imposed. So we are going back home, everyone is saying that lockdown is going to happen even our neighbours are saying so. I will start doing any work in Hardoi."

He further said last year, when the lockdown was imposed he had to go back by walking. "We thought that if it happens again it would be better to leave early otherwise the situation will be the same," he explained.

He added, "Now I am not in a mood of coming back to Delhi again."

Another passenger, Chhedi Lal who works as a painter here said he is going back to his hometown because of Assembly elections and as a premptive measure before any other lockdown.

"Everyone is saying the same thing, I am going back to my home and will do small work over there rather than staying in Delhi," he added.

Some alone with backpacks, while some with their families, migrant workers were seen leaving for their home at the bus stop.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

The city witnessed a new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

A total of 1,02,460 tests, including 64544 RTPCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours.The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 4.76 per cent. A total of 7,972 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 92.67 per cent.

Yesterday, Maharashtra government also announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 lockdown migrant workers
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp