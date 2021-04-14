STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gardener takes swab samples as hospital staff test positive in Madhya Pradesh

A government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district is using the services of its gardener for taking throat and nasal samples of people for Covid testing.

Published: 14th April 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab samples in Chennai on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

(Representational Image) A health worker collecting swab samples| (File Photo | EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district is using the services of its gardener for taking throat and nasal samples of people for Covid testing. The hospital is located in Sanchi, the assembly constituency of Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary. The gardener, Halke Ram, wearing a protective face mask and gloves, was seen in a recent video taking oral swab samples of a woman at the hospital.

He is heard telling people that he takes care of plants in the hospital, and that since many hospital staff have tested positive, he has been asked to take samples. “I’ve been trained just like other staff to take the samples. When others are positive, I’m taking the samples,” the gardener is seen telling the media. Block Medical Officer Rajshri Tidke, who is also in-charge of the government hospital, said, “Many of the hospital’s staff or their children have tested positive.

We’ve trained our other staff also to take samples. In such emergency situations, maybe such things happen once in a while.” Meanwhile, another video has gone viral in which a female staff at the VJF Hospital in Jabalpur is seen misbehaving with an elderly man during Covid-19 vaccination. After the video went viral, the authorities removed her from duty and initiated disciplinary proceedings against her.

The state reported the highest single-day spike of 8,998 cases over the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his ministerial colleagues, who have been tasked with coordinating control operations in various districts and officials in Bhopal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gardener coronavirus swab samples
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp