STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi

Modi said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'aatmanirbharta' (self- reliance).

Published: 14th April 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conference.

The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

He said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'aatmanirbharta' (self- reliance).

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The city-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi National education policy
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp