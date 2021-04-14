STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh orders summer vacation for classes I to VIII in govt schools; reports nearly 9000 COVID cases

The School Education Department ordered the closure of all private schools (Class I to Class VIII) till April 30. Online classes, however, will continue. 

A worker seen spraying sanitizer at the school premises. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department on Tuesdya took a slew of decisions by ordering summer vacation for all government and aided schools (Class I to Class VIII) from April 15 to June 13.

It also order the closure of all private schools (Class I to Class VIII) till April 30. Online classes, however, will continue. Earlier, the closure of Class I to VIII private schools had been ordered till April 15.

Further, summer vacations were also declared for the teachers (Class I to Class VIII) of these schools from April 15 to June 9 on the condition that they won’t leave their official headquarters till the completion of the Class X and Class XII Board examinations and if assigned invigilation or other duties during the Board examinations, they will duly perform those duties.

For the Class X and Class XII pre-board examinations, the department gave the students the option of writing their examination from their homes and submiting the answer books at the nearest government or aided school.

Owing to ongoing corona curfew in large parts of the state, the department also ordered shutdown of all government and private hostels till further orders.

Meanwhile, the state reported the highest single day spike of 8998 cases over the last 24 hours, which was 39% more than the previous day’s highest 6489 new cases.

Out of the 52 districts, 23 districts reported single day spike in three digits, while the two major cities, Indore and Bhopal reporting fresh cases in four digits. The day’s positivity rate too shot up from previous day’s 16.9% to 19.3%.

While Indore reported 1552 cases, Bhopal was close behind with 1456 new cases.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported deaths of 40 COVID positive patients, which was second only to single day deaths of September 23, 2020, when 45 COVID patients had died in the state on a single day.

