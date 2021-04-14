STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh reports 9,720 cases and 51 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 21.7 per cent

CM claims no shortage of Remdesivir injections in govt hospitals, helicopter to be used to dispatch injections to needy districts

Published: 14th April 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health workers takes swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Among the top ten states in the country in terms of COVID-19 cases and mortalities, Madhya Pradesh reported highest single day spike of 9720 new cases and maximum of 51 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The day’s positivity rate too zoomed from the previous day’s 19.3% to 21.7%.

Out of the 52 districts, as many as 28 districts reported cases in 3 digits, including 700 in Gwalior and 602 in Jabalpur, while five other districts, among them Shajapur, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, Vidisha reported single day rise of 200-plus new cases.

The two prime COVID hotspots of the state, Indore (1611 cases) and Bhopal (1497 cases), reported cases in four digits for the second consecutive day.

The total spike of 9720 cases over the last 24 hours was the maximum single day spike since March 2020, eight per cent more than the previous day’s spike of 8998 cases.

The two prime COVID hotspots – Indore and Bhopal – with a collective spike of 3108 cases accounted for 32% of total new cases in the state.

During the last 24 hours, MP also reported the highest single day toll of 51 COVID deaths. Previously, 45 maximum single day deaths had happened in the state on September 23, 2020.

As many as 3657 patients recovered from the killer viral infection during the last 24 hours.

With 9720 new cases, the state has so far reported 3,63,352 positive cases, out of which 49,551 are presently active cases. Since March 2020, the state has so far reported 4312 deaths.

Remdesivir Injections and Oxygen Supply to hospitals

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Wednesday that 31,000 Remdisivir injections have already been procured by the government, while 12,000 more will arrive by Thursday morning. "I’ve directed that a helicopter is standing, use it to dispatch injections to all needy districts. As of now, I can assure you that the shortage of Remdisivir injections has been addressed totally in government hospitals. I’m equally concerned about private hospitals, we’re tying-up with companies to address the shortage of injections in the private hospitals too.”

While admitting that supply of Oxygen is a big challenge, the CM said, “Till Tuesday, 272 metric tonnes Oxygen was available in the state, which has gone up to 280 metric tonnes on Wednesday. I’ve requested the railways minister for oxygen supply from Bhilai and Rourkela. I’ve requested him to take steps if it’s possible to load oxygen tankers in goods trains to reach us speedily.”

“We’ve also operationalized Air Separation/Oxygen Concentration Units in Ujjain, Shivpuri, Khandwa and Seoni, while four more such units were to start soon in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Morena and Jabalpur. We’ve also ordered 2000 Oxygen Concentrators, out of which we’ve already received 180 concentrators and will get another 750 by Friday,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus daily covid cases second wave
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp