Madhya Pradesh reports 9,720 cases and 51 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 21.7 per cent

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Among the top ten states in the country in terms of COVID-19 cases and mortalities, Madhya Pradesh reported highest single day spike of 9720 new cases and maximum of 51 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The day’s positivity rate too zoomed from the previous day’s 19.3% to 21.7%.

Out of the 52 districts, as many as 28 districts reported cases in 3 digits, including 700 in Gwalior and 602 in Jabalpur, while five other districts, among them Shajapur, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, Vidisha reported single day rise of 200-plus new cases.

The two prime COVID hotspots of the state, Indore (1611 cases) and Bhopal (1497 cases), reported cases in four digits for the second consecutive day.

The total spike of 9720 cases over the last 24 hours was the maximum single day spike since March 2020, eight per cent more than the previous day’s spike of 8998 cases.

The two prime COVID hotspots – Indore and Bhopal – with a collective spike of 3108 cases accounted for 32% of total new cases in the state.

During the last 24 hours, MP also reported the highest single day toll of 51 COVID deaths. Previously, 45 maximum single day deaths had happened in the state on September 23, 2020.

As many as 3657 patients recovered from the killer viral infection during the last 24 hours.

With 9720 new cases, the state has so far reported 3,63,352 positive cases, out of which 49,551 are presently active cases. Since March 2020, the state has so far reported 4312 deaths.

Remdesivir Injections and Oxygen Supply to hospitals

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Wednesday that 31,000 Remdisivir injections have already been procured by the government, while 12,000 more will arrive by Thursday morning. "I’ve directed that a helicopter is standing, use it to dispatch injections to all needy districts. As of now, I can assure you that the shortage of Remdisivir injections has been addressed totally in government hospitals. I’m equally concerned about private hospitals, we’re tying-up with companies to address the shortage of injections in the private hospitals too.”

While admitting that supply of Oxygen is a big challenge, the CM said, “Till Tuesday, 272 metric tonnes Oxygen was available in the state, which has gone up to 280 metric tonnes on Wednesday. I’ve requested the railways minister for oxygen supply from Bhilai and Rourkela. I’ve requested him to take steps if it’s possible to load oxygen tankers in goods trains to reach us speedily.”

“We’ve also operationalized Air Separation/Oxygen Concentration Units in Ujjain, Shivpuri, Khandwa and Seoni, while four more such units were to start soon in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Morena and Jabalpur. We’ve also ordered 2000 Oxygen Concentrators, out of which we’ve already received 180 concentrators and will get another 750 by Friday,” he added.