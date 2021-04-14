STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra records 58,952 new COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths

With 2,42,149 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,28,02,200, the department added.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu, Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced a 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1. Maharashtra on April 11 had reported 63,294 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally so far.

Also, 39,624 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 29,05,721, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,12,070 active cases, the department said. Mumbai recorded 9,931 new cases and 54 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,45,195 and the toll to 12,147, it said.

Currently, 34,55,206 people are in home isolation, while 28,494 persons are in institutional quarantine in the state, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.21 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.64 per cent, the department said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 18,676 cases and 89 deaths during the day, taking the infection count to 11,33,870 and the fatalities to 21,334.

The Nashik division reported 8,309 cases, including 2,699 in Nashik city, while the Pune division recorded 9,909 fresh infections including 4,209 in Pune city.

The Kolhapur division added 1,368 new cases, the Aurangabad division 3,329, the Latur division 4,792 and the Akola division 1,753.

The Nagpur division registered 10,806 cases of the contagion, including 4,282 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,78,160, new cases 58,952, death 58,804, recoveries 29,05,721, active 6,12,070, people tested so far 2,28,02,200.

