STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Taxi owners/drivers seek deferment of EMIs amid curbs

An umbrella body of taxi owners and drivers said tourist and religious places in the state have been shut in the wake of the pandemic and this has adversely affected their earnings.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Taxi owners and drivers in Aurangabad have demanded that the EMIs on their vehicle loans be deferred in the wake of strict restrictions enforced in Maharashtra to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Jay Sangharsh Vahan Chalak Sanghatna, an umbrella body of taxi owners and drivers here, in a memorandum to Aurangabad collector on Tuesday said tourist and religious places in the state have been shut in the wake of the pandemic and this has adversely affected their earnings.

"We are already facing problems because of the negative impact on our income. We have taken loans to buy our vehicles and banks are demanding its repayment, due to which we are under stress," the association said in its plea.

Hence, the taxi owners and drivers want that their EMIs be deferred till the situation normalises, the association's president, Sanjay Halnor, said.

"The banks should not impose a fine on us during the period of COVID-19-related restrictions," he said.

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.

The restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus curfew
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp