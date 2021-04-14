Over 31.39 lakh vaccine doses administered on fourth day of 'Tika Utsav'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The fourth day of the countrywide 'Tika Utsav' saw total vaccinations cross the 11.43 crore mark with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).

As many as 69,974 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).

Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

These include 90,63,976 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,09,443 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 50,61,571 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,73,34,924 and 8,94,077 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 4,34,13,349 and 27,37,547 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

A total of 31,39,063 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm, the 89th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.