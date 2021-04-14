STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six lakh people arrived in Haridwar for Baisakhi Snan, says Kumbh Mela IG

A large number of Sadhus participated in the third 'shahi snan' of Kumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar,

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: Amid the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, around 6 lakh devotees have arrived in Haridwar for Baisakhi snan, which is considered to be the biggest of all four shahi snan and 11 snan of Kumbh combined.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal said, "Baisakhi's snan is considered to be biggest of all 4 shahi snan and 11 snan of Kumbh combined. Compared to 1.60 crore people who arrived here in 2010, as captured by satellite image, around 6 lakh people arrived this year for Baisakhi snan."

A large number of Sadhus participated in the third 'shahi snan' of Kumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

Maha Kumbh mela's first Shahi snan was held on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11, followed by the second on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which took place on April 12. As per the schedules of Maha Kumbh, there are a total of four 'Shahi Snan' and nine 'Ganga Snan' will take place in Haridwar this year.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain) every four years.

According to the Uttarakhand health department, there are 9,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Uttarakhand reports 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total case of the infection to 1,12,071," the health department informed on Tuesday. 

