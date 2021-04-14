UK, double mutant strains of coronavirus detected in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand health department on Wednesday confirmed the presence of the UK mutant and double variant strain of the coronavirus. According to an official press release, out of 52 samples sent for genome sequencing to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, nine were found to have the UK mutant strain and four with the double mutant.

The official release added that out of the nine samples found with the UK mutant strain, eight were from Ranchi while one was from East Singhbhum. Amid the four double mutant strains, three were from Ranchi and one sample was from East Singhbum.

Among all those samples detected with UK mutant and double variant strain, five were females and eight were males.

The new variants of coronavirus have been detected in at least 18 states including Jharkhand.

These variants are from three different countries and are said to be more dangerous than the earlier variant. After 800 such variants were detected in different states, Jharkhand had also directed the pathological labs to send at least 5 per cent of the samples collected by them for whole-genome sequencing under which, 50 samples were sent to ILS, Bhubaneswar.

The state government has appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly so that the chain of the virus could be broken and the progression of this disease can be slowed down.