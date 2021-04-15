STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half as Baisakhi concludes

Earlier, Kumbh Mela Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjya on Wednesday informed that 13 akharas took a holy dip at river Ganga on the occasion of 'Baisakhi Shahi Snan' during Kumbh.

Published: 15th April 2021

Devotees gather at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to offer prayers during Kumbh Mela 2021, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police on Thursday informed that the police force deployed in Kumbh Mela will be reduced by half as the Baisakhi festival has successfully concluded.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Uttarakhand Police said, "As planned, the police force in Kumbh Mela will be reduced by half as Baisakhi festival (peak day) has successfully concluded."

Around 14 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga at the Haridwar Mahakumbh on Wednesday on the occasion of Baisakhi Shahi Snan, which is the third royal bath in this Kumbh. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12 and the third ended on April 14.

According to the schedule of major events, four 'Shahi Snan' and nine 'Ganga Snan' will take place at Haridwar this year. The snans are a part of the Kumbh Mela that is supposed to be held in Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 in order to limit the festival this year to 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

