Assam reports 385 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Assam currently has 3,200 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,16,199 patients have recovered from the disease, including 106 on Wednesday, it said.

Published: 15th April 2021 12:32 AM

Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.

Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,21,868 on Wednesday as 385 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,122, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Hojai and Dibrugarh districts, it said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (201), Kamrup (33), Cachar (22) and Dibrugarh (19), the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.44 per cent. The state has so far tested 77,13,548 samples for COVID-19 and positivity rate is 2.88 per cent, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said that a total of 12,74,347 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state and 2,74,254 persons have got the second dose of the vaccine.

