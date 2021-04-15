STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 18,000 AAI employees not taking vaccine jabs due to fear, confusion

AAEU General Secretary Balraj Singh Ahlawat has appealed to his employees several times to come forward and get vaccinated.

Published: 15th April 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

covidshield

A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive. (Photo | Madhav K)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Despite the continuous appeal of the government to come forward and get vaccinated, people are not coming forward to get inoculated due to fear and confusion. Such is the case with the 18,000 employees of the Airport Authority Employees Union (AAEU).

AAEU General Secretary Balraj Singh Ahlawat has appealed to his employees several times to come forward and get vaccinated.

"Our union has around 18,000 employees strength across India and around 12,000 employees are aged above 45 years, but most of the employees are in fear and confusion, if they get the jab, they will have some side effects and many reports have suggested that after vaccines people get infected again," the AAEU General Secretary told ANI.

He further said, "Employees of the AAEU union are posted at different airports across the country but we are unable to set up a vaccination camp unfortunately because not even 100 employees are ready for the vaccination."

His statemnet came in the backdrop of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan's letter to the states/Union Territories dated April 6, 2021, directing them to organise COVID-19 vaccination sessions, which should have atleast about hundred eligible and willing beneficiaries.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplace (both public and private) which are having about hundred eligible and willing beneficiaries by taking this work place with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre," read the Union Health Secretary's letter.

The union is receiving complaints from employees that many people have got infected with coronavirus even after vaccination and many are suffering from side effects.

The Secretary General of AAEU issuing a clarification said, "I and my wife have taken the first dose of vaccines together and we are feeling well, I will make it clear to all of you that you take the vaccines on an urgent basis," said Ahlawat.

"If we can enroll 100 employees then we will set up a vaccination camp in Delhi on April 16. Currently our vaccinations camps are working in Kolkata and Guwahati and others places but the staff is showing less interest," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccination COVID vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus AAI AAEU
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp