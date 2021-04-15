STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: UP government issues directions for screening of migrant workers; home quarantine for those with symptoms

The direction comes on the expectation of migrant workers returning to the state from other states of the country in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 15th April 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants board buses for their native places amid surge in COVID-19 cases, at Jhakakati Bus Stand in Kanpur

Migrants board buses for their native places amid surge in COVID-19 cases, at Jhakakati Bus Stand in Kanpur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions regarding the quarantine of migrant workers returning to the state amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The direction comes on the expectation of migrant workers returning to the state from other states of the country in view of the COVID-19 situation.

According to the official document released by the UP government on Wednesday, the migrants returning are obligated to a screening test on entering the state. This will be carried out by the district administration in the state.

If any individual displays any symptom in the screening, they will be quarantined and are mandated to undergo a COVID-19 test. Persons found positive with the virus will either be sent to a government hospital or isolated at home, while persons with symptoms, who test negative, will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The new guideline also states that asymptomatic migrant workers will have to go for seven days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp