COVID-19: UP government issues directions for screening of migrant workers; home quarantine for those with symptoms

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions regarding the quarantine of migrant workers returning to the state amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The direction comes on the expectation of migrant workers returning to the state from other states of the country in view of the COVID-19 situation.

According to the official document released by the UP government on Wednesday, the migrants returning are obligated to a screening test on entering the state. This will be carried out by the district administration in the state.

If any individual displays any symptom in the screening, they will be quarantined and are mandated to undergo a COVID-19 test. Persons found positive with the virus will either be sent to a government hospital or isolated at home, while persons with symptoms, who test negative, will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The new guideline also states that asymptomatic migrant workers will have to go for seven days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.