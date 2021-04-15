STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mahakumbh: Niranjani Akhada says close Kumbh, apex body yet to decide

The final decision will be taken by Akhada Parishad soon, said Ravindra Puri Maharaj, secretary of the Niranjani Akhada.

Published: 15th April 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mahakumbh

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With Mahakumbh termed as a 'Super Spreader' of Covid-19, Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 prime akhadas, on Thursday announced the conclusion of the mega event on April 17. 

However, the final decision will be taken by the apex body of the 13 akhadas -- Akhada Parishad. 

Ravindra Puri Maharaj, secretary of the Niranjani Akhada said, "Given the Covid pandemic situation in Haridwar and many seers testing positive, we have decided to end of the Kumbh Mela. With the Shahi Snan of April 27, a few seers will complete the ritual. 

"However, the final decision to end the Mahakumbh is to be taken by Akhada Parishad and we have requested the same."

The mega event, which has already been curbed to one month from four months, raised eyebrows worldwide given the spike in Covid cases in India.

As many as 2,269 cases were detected in the mela area in five days (from April 10 to 15). 


ALSO READ | Mahakumbh: Scores flout Covid norms as 35 lakh assemble in Haridwar for Shahi Snan

With a positivity rate of around 2%, 102 cases were detected on April 15, 525 cases were detected on April 14, 594 on April 13, 408 on April 12, 386 on April 11, and 254 on April 10 in the mela area of ongoing Mahakumbh.

Arjun Sengar, medical in-charge of the meal area said, "We are conducting Covid tests at 100 points which include antigen and RT-PCR tests. More than 1 lakh tests have been conducted in the mela area between April 10 and April 15."

Over 50 lakh pilgrims are said to attend the mega religious event.

Total 18 seers/saints from different religious akhadas have also tested positive to date. One Swami Kapil Devdas, Mahamandaleshwar of Nirvani Akahada died of Covid in a private hospital on April 13. 

Officials from the state health department said the majority of seers/saints are not in favor of getting tested making it a difficult task.

The hill state saw 2,220 Covid cases on Thursday. Out of these, the maximum cases were detected in Dehradun district (914) followed by Haridwar (613) and Nainital (156). Nine persons died of Covid in the state on the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
super spreader Niranjani Akhada Kumbh Mela Mahakumbh Uttarakhand
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp