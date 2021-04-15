Navy chief for free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese dominance

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh reiterated that India is all for achieving free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

In his opening remarks for Raisina Dialogue- 2021 in New Delhi, Admiral Singh said India will grow together with others having a collective and cooperative connotation, where convergences will be based on ‘achieving something’ rather than being ‘against someone’.

“And that something is a free, open and inclusive Indo- Pacific,” said the Navy Chief. “Free – means freedom to engage in lawful activities in pursuit of prosperity. Open – implies open to all Nations in the Region, as also others beyond who have a legitimate stake in the common pursuit of progress and prosperity of the Region. And Inclusive – collaborative and cooperative framework that welcomes everyone to join and work together.”

Indo-Pacific has been in the news with China regularly making emphatic maritime claims in the region. Admiral Philip Scot Davidson, Commander of the US’ Indo- Pacific Command, termed the Chinese behaviour as coercive and corrupt.

“China’s approach to the region includes efforts to coerce, corrupt and coopt governments...,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of military cooperation among the Quad countries, Admiral Singh did not give a direct reply but said there is no dearth of issues that it can handle and that there has been a robust engagement among the navies of the member nations of the grouping.

Last month, the top leadership of the Quad grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia vowed to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific at a time China was increasing its military assertiveness in the region.

Admiral Philip Scot Davidson, Commander of the US's Indo-Pacific Command, said the Quad has tremendous potential for cooperation, going far beyond the security sphere.

Admiral Singh said there is a "natural desire" among most nations in the region to cooperate and collaborate for greater prosperity, adding the Indo-Pacific provides tremendous opportunities for "issue based convergences".

"Convergence, as you know, can lead to cohesion," he said, adding Indo-Pacific is going through churn.

Admiral Singh said the opportunities for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific can outweigh the challenges that are being faced, noting that the "oceans connect and they don't divide".

Referring to China's attempts to expand presence in the Indian Ocean, the Navy Chief said its energy sources, markets and resources are located to the west.

He said it is not surprising that China has come into the Indian Ocean as it is often said "the flag follows trade".

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical for India's strategic interests.

China has been making concerted efforts to increase its presence in the region.

Indian Navy has been ramping up presence in the Indian Ocean to keep a hawk-eyed vigil over Chinese activities.

Admiral Singh said most threats in the maritime domain are transnational in nature and that there has been a realisation that it is not possible for one nation to go it alone.

He said India has several areas of convergence and alignment with other nations in the Indo-Pacific.

The Navy Chief said Indian Navy has been working with regional navies to build their capacities to secure their interests and also cooperating with like minded navies to build interoperability and trust.

Admiral Davidson also said that the US has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, adding China is looking at militarily threatening and diplomatically isolating Taiwan.

He said US engagement with Taiwan is commensurate to China's actions.

