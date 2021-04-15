STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET-PG exams postponed amid COVID 19 spike, new dates to be announced later

'In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which wasearlier scheduled to be held on April 18,' he tweeted.

Published: 15th April 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:08 PM

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday..

"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," he said in a tweet.

India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll increased to   1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since  October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

