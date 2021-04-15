No more displacement, RSS General Secretary assures J&K Pandits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing the example of resettlement of Jews in Israel, newly elected Sahkaryawah (general secretary) of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosbole on Wednesday told Kashmiri Pandits that Jammu and Kashmir is at an important historical juncture after the dilution of the Article 370 and abrogation of Article 35A.

He said they should resolve to work for the revival of their culture in their roots. Stating that peace and social amity are key to reclaim past glory of the region, Hosbole stressed on India’s religious, cultural and linguistic diversity.

“Kashmiri Pandits have faced seven displacements, while being victims of violence and religious extremism. This will remain the last displacements of the Pandits. The government fulfilled long cherished demands for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A.

But now, people have to take the work forward to reclaim the past glory,” said Hosbole in a video-conference speech from Assam to the three-day long Navreh festival organised in J&K.