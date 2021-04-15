'PM, Home Minister creating differences among people': Trinamool complains to EC against Modi and Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A TMC delegation met the Election Commission on Wednesday. The leaders alleged that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are creating differences among people of different castes and creed.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed BJP leaders are making provocative statements.

The delegation comprised MPs Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen.

“We’re also condemning PM Modi’s way of delivering speeches. It is below the standard of a Prime Minister. It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has not taken any cognizance of it till now,” they said.

This comes after EC had barred West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the Assembly elections for a period of 24 hours t till 8 pm on April 13, following her accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces that they are acting at the behest of BJP.

TMC on Wednesday also wrote a letter to the Election Commission alleging that the poll panel is “malfunctioning” and its state of affairs is “deplorable”.

In a two-page letter, they accused the Election Commission of having a partisan approach while acting on complaints filed by TMC.

“During this Assembly election, it is apparent that the Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP,” the party alleged.