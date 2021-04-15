Three held in Indore for selling Remdesivir in black market

By PTI

INDORE: A medical shop owner and two others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Patidar, Gyaneshwar Baraskar and Anurag Singh Sisodia, STF Indore unit's Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri said.

"They were arrested based on a tip-off. The STF sleuths recovered 12 vials of injections of two different brands from them. It was printed on the packet of these vials that they are meant 'for export only'," he said.

The maximum sale price was not printed on them, but they were trying to sell each injection at Rs 20,000, the SP said.

While Sisodia runs a medical store, Patidar is a medical representative by profession, he added.

After the initial probe, it came to light that the accused have sold these injections in neighbouring Dhar also Khatri said.