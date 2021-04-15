STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tika Utsav: Three states administered more than one crore vaccinations, says Centre

The vaccination festival from April 11-14 saw intense vaccination activity with 29,33,418 doses being given on April 11, and another 40,04,521 jabs administered the next day, government said.

Published: 15th April 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

A Mumbai Police personnel gets the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jumbo COVID Vaccination Centre. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-day 'Tika Utsav', the health ministry said on Thursday.

The vaccination festival from April 11-14 saw intense vaccination activity with 29,33,418 doses being given on April 11, and another 40,04,521 jabs administered the next day, the ministry said.

The corresponding figure for 13th and 14th April stands at 26,46,528 and 33,13,848.

The total vaccination figures during the 'Tika Utsav' saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of eligible groups across the country, the ministry said.

Three states administered more than 1 crore vaccinations cumulatively.

These are Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650), it said India has been scaling multiple peaks in its effort to vaccinate vulnerable sections of its population against the COVID-19 virus.

The 'Tika Utsav' saw many Workplace Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational across private and public work places, the ministry said.

On an average 45,000 CVCs used to be functional on any given day.

On Day-1, Day-2, Day-3 and Day-4 of the four day 'Tika Utsav', 63,800, 71,000, 67,893 and 69,974 CVCs were active, respectively.

On the first day of the vaccination festival, which was a Sunday, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm that day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Vaccination Tika Utsav
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp