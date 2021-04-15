UP logs record 22,439 Covid cases, night curfew duration extended in 10 districts

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has decided to extend the night curfew in 10 districts having over 2,000 active cases. The night curfew will now be between 8 pm and 7 am.

Earlier, the government had imposed a 10 pm-6 am curfew in some places due to the spiralling coronavirus cases.

CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the 10 district magistrates to take appropriate measures.

The CM also extended the closure of schools from Class 1-12 till May 15.

UP logged a new high with 22,439 Covid cases and 114 deaths. State capital Lucknow has topped the tally with 5,183 fresh active cases.

The districts where the period of night curfew has extended are Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, and Gorakhpur. The decision came into force with “immediate effect”.

Thursday’s move also meant for the people in National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the UP Board of Secondary Education has also postponed the exam board till further orders.

"Due to a steady increase in Covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and has said that the new dates will be decided in May after reviewing the situation. For students of Classes 1 to 12, classroom teaching will remain suspended till May 15. No exam will be held during this period. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held after May 20 and the new timetable will be decided in the first week of May," the government has said.

This is the second time the UP board exams have been deferred this year. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to begin on April 24.