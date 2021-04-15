STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP logs record 22,439 Covid cases, night curfew duration extended in 10 districts

The districts where the period of night curfew has extended are Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, and Gorakhpur. The decision came into force with “immediate effect”.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus

Devotees stand in a queue as they undergo thermal screening amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, at Prem temple in Vrindavan. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has decided to extend the night curfew in 10 districts having over 2,000 active cases. The night curfew will now be between 8 pm and 7 am.

Earlier, the government had imposed a 10 pm-6 am curfew in some places due to the spiralling coronavirus cases

CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the 10 district magistrates to take appropriate measures. 

The CM also extended the closure of schools from Class 1-12 till May 15.

UP logged a new high with 22,439 Covid cases and 114 deaths. State capital Lucknow has topped the tally with 5,183 fresh active cases.

The districts where the period of night curfew has extended are Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, and Gorakhpur. The decision came into force with “immediate effect”.

Thursday’s move also meant for the people in National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the UP Board of Secondary Education has also postponed the exam board till further orders.

"Due to a steady increase in Covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and has said that the new dates will be decided in May after reviewing the situation. For students of Classes 1 to 12, classroom teaching will remain suspended till May 15. No exam will be held during this period. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held after May 20 and the new timetable will be decided in the first week of May," the government has said.

This is the second time the UP board exams have been deferred this year. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to begin on April 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp