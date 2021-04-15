UP: Pharmacist sacked for giving anti-rabies jab to three instead of COVID vaccine

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A pharmacist at a government health centre was sacked while another suspended for giving anti-rabies shots to three women instead of COVID vaccine Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

In an order passed by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Wednesday, the community health centre's incharge, Rambir Singh, was transferred in connection with the case.

These officials were charged of negligence on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by Sub-Dvisional Magistrate Udav Tripathi.

Last week, families of the women -- Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60) -- said the three had gone to the community health centre in Kandhla to receive the jab.

But after administering the doses, they were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, an inquiry was ordered.