STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP readies quarantine centres as migrant workers pour in

All trains running to the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and other states are overloaded with workers.

Published: 15th April 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday

Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the influx of migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath government has directed all district magistrates to open quarantine centres and kitchens.

A large number of migrant labourers belonging to eastern UP have already arrived in their home towns without being quarantined and testing for Covid-19.
All trains coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and other states are overloaded with workers.

The CM has issued directives to DMs of all 75 districts to open quarantine centres to house migrant labourers. Like May 2020, kitchens will be set up at these quarantine centres to provide food free of cost to migrant labourers and their families.

Directives have also been issued to conduct RT-PCR tests on them and allow only those to travel for their final destinations after their report is negative. Those who test positive will be quarantined for 14 days and those without any symptom will be quarantined for a week at the quarantine centres.

The CM has also directed officials concerned to open counters for their registration and skill mapping so that they are provided job opportunities in their hometowns and villages. Orders have also been passed to make available ration kits for them.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, his cabinet colleagues and SP chief Akhilesh test positive for COVID

It may be recalled that a recent study by Harvard University lauded the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in dealing with the migrant labourers’ crisis in May 2020.

As per the government sources, Havard university had lauded the efforts of the UP government in making available timely and free transportation facilities, ration kits and setting up medical centres for the migrants.

UP had received over 35 lakh migrants from across the country as they covered thousands of miles to reach home after losing jobs due to the announcement of lockdown in March 2020.

The migrants kept coming along with their luggage and baggage much after the lockdown and even during the unlocking period.

The model of the Yogi government was appreciated in developing a mechanism for the sustenance of affected families, employment generation by skill mapping, and prevention from the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh migrant workers UP migrants Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp