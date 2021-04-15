Uttarakhand releases COVID safety guidelines, prohibits gathering with more than 200 people amid rising cases

By Express News Service

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Thursday evening released new Covid safety guidelines amid rising cases in the state.

The guidelines released by Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash effective from April 16-30 prohibited public gathering of more than 200 people including in weddings across the state.

"The guidelines have been implemented with immediate effect to ensure safety of the people of the state amid rising number of Covid 19 cases. With aggressive testing, precautions and vaccination in place we will come of this pandemic soon," said Om Prakash, the CS of the hill state.

All public transport, cinema halls, gymnasiums, restaurants will be functioning with 50% capacity while spas, swimming pools and coaching institutes have been shut down till April 30.

The night curfew will be in place from 10.30 pm to 5 am in the morning.

The guidelines also include strict adherence to Covid safe behaviour including wearing of masks and using sanitizer frequently to avoid the viral infection.

Legal action will be taken against violators of the safety norms under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, stated the guidelines.