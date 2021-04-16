STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 states, including Maharashtra and UP, account for nearly 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India's daily new cases continue to climb as a record 2,17,353 new infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

India's total active cases has increased to 15,69,743 and now comprises 10.98 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 97,866 cases have been recorded in the total active case tally in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.86 per cent of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 39.60 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,25,47,866 with 1,18,302 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 1,185 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 85.40 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 349 followed by Chhattisgarh with 135 daily deaths.

Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Ladakh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.72 crore as part of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 90,82,999 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,34,634 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,93,524 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 51,52,891 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,42,30,842 and 30,97,961 beneficiaries above the age of 60 years have taken their first and second doses, respectively, while 3,87,41,890 and 98,876 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second doses, respectively.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala account for 59.63 per cent of the total doses inoculated so far in the country.

Over 27 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

On the 90th day of the vaccination drive (April 15, 2021), 27,30,359 vaccine doses were given.

Out of these, 21,70,144 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,280 sessions for their first dose and 5,60,215 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus coronavirus cases
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp