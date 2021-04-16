STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aurangabad authorities acquire oxygen plant to meet demand amid pandemic

Collector Sunil Chavan said a team of officials has been appointed to ensure smooth supply of the life-saving gas from the plant, belonging to R L Steel in Chitegaon of Paithan.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: To meet the growing demand for oxygen at medical facilities, the administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has acquired the oxygen plant of a steel factory here, an official said on Friday.

Collector Sunil Chavan said a team of officials has been appointed to ensure smooth supply of the life-saving gas from the plant, belonging to R L Steel in Chitegaon of Paithan.

"The plant has the capacity to produce nearly 500 oxygen cylinders per day. This facility will be used if there is a rise demand for oxygen and the existing suppliers cannot fulfill it," an official from the monitoring team said.

The demand for oxygen in the district was 59 metric tonnes on Thursday, and there are 85 COVID-19 facilities in the district currently treating infected patients, a senior official from the food and drug department said.

Meanwhile, an oxygen plant in Beed's Parli thermal power station will be shifted to Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College in Ambajogai, an official said.

The plant has a capacity to generate 86,000 litres of oxygen in an hour and produce 300 jumbo cylinders, the official from the Beed district administration said.

Beed district currently has 33 medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients, and has consumed nearly 14.91 metric tonnes of oxygen, a senior official from food and drug administration said.

To meet demand for the life-saving gas, district Guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde spoke to officials of the energy department and decided to shift the oxygen generation plant from Parli Thermal Power Station to Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical college in Ambjogai, the official said.

"The unit was loaded in four trucks and has reached the medical facility in Ambejogai. The plant will be connected to the centralised oxygen system of the medical facility. The plant was procured last month and can generate 99 per cent pure oxygen," Chief Engineer Mohan Awhad said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurangabad Oxygen plant
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp