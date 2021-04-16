STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP responsible for COVID surge in Bengal, will urge EC to prevent entry of outsiders during campaigning: Mamata

Banerjee, during a public meeting here in Nadia district, said the BJP brought people from "worst-hit" states like Gujarat for erecting marquees for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rallies.

Published: 16th April 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo| ANI)

By Agencies

NABADWIP: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday she will call upon the Election Commission to stop the BJP from bringing "outsiders" during campaigning, squarely blaming the saffron party for exacerbating the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Banerjee, during a public meeting here in Nadia district, said the BJP brought people from "worst-hit" states like Gujarat for erecting marquees for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rallies.

ALSO READ | Mamata reluctant to grant citizenship to Matuas, Namsudras; Rahul a 'tourist politician': Amit Shah

"For 5 months there was no COVID19, now they (BJP) have brought people from outside & no one is being tested. Whoever comes from outside should be tested.... People from outside are coming & spreading COVID19. When our people will die, they will blame us," Banerjee told ANI at a rally in Noapara.

"I will tell the EC to stop the inflow of outsiders from states like Gujarat who are responsible for the COVID-19 spread in Bengal.

"We have nothing to say if the PM or other leaders come for campaigning. Why should the BJP bring people from worst-affected states to set up podiums and pandals for rallies," she said.

The Trinamool Congress boss said local labourers and decorators can be engaged for the purpose after necessary COVID-19 tests.

Referring to her injury, the chief minister said the BJP wanted to stop her from canvassing by "targeting her leg", but she has managed to come out triumphant.

"They had targeted my leg, but I proved them wrong with the blessings of people. The injury has healed 75 per cent," she said.

Banerjee, who suffered injuries on her leg during campaigning in Nandigram on March 10, has since been seen seated on a wheelchair in rallies and roadshows.

She said the COVID-19 surge in West Bengal could have been under check had Modi ensured vaccination for every citizen of the state.

"The virus had become weak in the last five-six months. But, the PM did not take steps to vaccinate every citizen. He did not even respond to my suggestion for free vaccination for people of the state for political reasons.

"On our part, we have already started free inoculation at some camps in Kolkata and other areas," Banerjee said West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single- day spike of 6,769 coronavirus cases and at least 22 more fatalities.

Urging all eligible voters to exercise their franchise on Saturday, the fifth phase of assembly elections, she alleged, "If you don't, citing some excuses, the BJP will try to delete your name from the voter list."

The TMC chief also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the hike in LPG cyclinder prices.

"If they have their way, BJP will take it to Rs 5,000 per cyclinder. Tell them we don't want cash for votes, we want cooking gas for free," she said, accusing the saffron party of distributing money among people for votes.

Speaking about the temple town Nabadwip, Banerjee said her government has spent Rs 300 crore for the heritage spot.

"There are two heritage towns in the state - Nabadwip and Cooch Behar. What we have done for these places, no other government had done so during their tenure," she asserted.

Banerjee added that a world heritage centre was also coming up in Mayapur.

"Nabadwip and Cooch Behar will be a pilgrimage hub when the planned projects are completed, attracting lakhs of tourists and providing more employment opportunities," the CM said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal elections Bengal Assembly elections Mamata Banerjee COVID 19 Bengal covid cases BJP Election Commission
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp