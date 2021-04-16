Caution, as well as sensitiveness, required to win Covid battle: Priyanka Gandhi's message to people

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the COVID-19 situation in India continues to worsen, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter with an appeal to netizens to follow all necessary precautions during such unprecedented times.

"Dear countrymen, these are very problematic times for us. All our loved ones, family members, and those around us are falling prey to the COVID-19 pandemic," she tweeted

The Congress leader, in her appeal, wrote, "It is my humble request to all of you to follow all protocols related to safety from COVID-19 virus."

"Caution, as well as sensitiveness, are required to win this battle together," she concluded her tweet.

On Friday, India recorded 2,17,353 fresh cases in a single day. The total count of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1.42 crore.

In the last 24 hours, 1,185 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,74,308. As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917.

The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743.

