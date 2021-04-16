STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise

While Bihar is getting defunct electric crematoriums restarted, in UP the authorities in Lucknow came up with another solution: to cover up the cremation ground with tin sheets.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

covid cremation

Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai, Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Anuraag Sin
Express News Service

LUCKNOW/PATNA/BHOPAL:  Bodies of Covid patients piling up at cremation grounds have become a nightmare for the authorities. While Bihar is getting defunct electric crematoriums restarted in state capital Patna, in Uttar Pradesh the authorities in Lucknow came up with another solution: to cover up the cremation ground at Bhainsakund with tin sheets. 

The cover (see pic) was built a day after videos showing a large number of burning pyres went viral amid allegations of the fatality count being under-reported. The Lucknow municipal authorities on Thursday got the tin sheets put up around the cremation ground’s boundary to block its view from outside. The step was taken keeping in mind people’s safety since it’s a Covid-affected area, they claimed.

Workers eracting tin sheets around the cremation ground in Lucknow.
(Photo | Twitter/@haidarpur)

Given the huge rush of bodies, people are forced to wait for hours to cremate their dear ones. The Lucknow municipal corporation has decided to open more electric crematoriums and also to keep about 50 pyres ready daily to handle the next day’s rush.

In Patna, too, there is a big queue every day, with exhausted cremation ground workers saying they are not even getting time to have food. The Bihar government has instructed that corona patients must be cremated in electric furnaces alone.

At Bansghat, where the city’s only electric crematorium was operational, Alok Kumar, a worker, said: “About 20-25 bodies are being brought daily.” One body takes 45-60 mins to burn. “25-plus bodies being brought every day means we hardly get any break,” said Niru, 35, another Bansghat worker. 

Mismatch in official toll and facts on the ground

Sources said 24 people were cremated to April 12 and 32 on April 13. The municipal corporation opened an electric furnace at Gulbighat for coronainfected bodies on Wednesday night. There also, nine bodies were burnt till Thursday afternoon and several others were in queue. Another one at Khajekalan Ghat is expected to start working on Friday. Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh said the civic body was directed to make all other defunct electric crematoriums operational in the shortest time.

In Bhopal, Bhadbhada and Subhash Nagar cremation grounds and Jahangirabad graveyard have been designated for the Covid patients’ bodies. While the state health bulletin put the death figures across the state at 51 and 53 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, caretakers at the thre e c remat ion/bur ial grounds claimed daily 60-70 are being cremated/buried daily in Bhopal alone.

BN Pandey, who lost his brother to the pandemic, recounted the horrors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. “I was a Class IX student in 1984 when we saw bodies everywhere in the cremation grounds. Now I’m seeing a similar horror. I’ve been waiting for my brother’s cremation since morning and have seen 30-40 bodies,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 second wave cremations grounds covid death
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp