Doctors to lose their license upon failing to discharge duties properly in Jharkhand

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan told them not to force him to take stringent action against them as this is a war like situation.

16th April 2021

Doctor, stethescope

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Ranchi, doctors posted at Sadar Hospital, the dedicated COVID Hospital in Ranchi, were warned that their license will be cancelled if found negligent towards their duties or they remain absent without any official permission.

During a meeting held with the doctors of Sadar Hospital, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan told them not to force him to take stringent action against them as this is a war like situation.

The meeting was called after the district administration observed that many of the doctors were absent during duty hours.

“I called a meeting and told them not to run away from their duties and do not force the district  administration to take stringent action against them. Already notices have been served against them and if they do not come back to their duties, the district administration will be compelled to take action
against them,” said DC Chhavi Ranjan. He appealed the doctors not to force district administration to take action against them, he added.

ALSO READ: COVID patient dies outside hospital while minister was on inspection inside in Jharkhand

Ranjan said that since it is a war like situation, this is the time to face it strongly rather than surrendering before it. He asked them to give their 100 per cent and prevent the virus spreading further, especially those who are posted in Covid hospitals.

Notably, many of the attendants who had gone to admit their patients in Sadar Hospital in Ranchi complained that due to negligence of doctors or delay in treatment, they lost their near and dear ones.

The harsh reality of the situation of health services post sudden rise in COVID-19 cases was on display on
Tuesday, when a patient who was brought from Hazaribagh to Ranchi for better treatment, died outside Sadar hospital waiting for the doctors to attend him while his daughter kept on shouting doctor-doctor seeking help for her father.

