Guwahati diary

Dismissing an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Gauhati High Court recently upheld the bail order of Akhil Gogoi, which was issued by a special NIA court.

Published: 16th April 2021

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Partial relief for Raijor Dal chief Gogoi
Dismissing an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Gauhati High Court recently upheld the bail order of Akhil Gogoi, which was issued by a special NIA court. The case pertains to his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests in December 2019. Gogoi, who is in judicial custody, was charged under UAPA, but the court observed that any act, aimed at creating civil disturbance, will not come under UAPA if not committed with the requisite intention. Gogoi, president of political party Raijor Dal, was granted bail by the special court last October.  He was denied bail in another case related to anti-CAA violence. 

APPL confirms commitment to Assam’s cause
The Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL), a Tata tea entity, said it remains committed to Assam and continues maintaining its main operating office in Guwahati. The statement comes after insurgent group ULFA asked APPL to relocate its administrative offices to Assam and recruit only locals. “We have 21 tea estates/operating units across Assam, employing almost 50,000 (including seasonal workers). We have invested substantially in two tea processing units...and in a spice processing centre...In addition to business investments and employment opportunities, we run various community welfare initiatives for livelihood, education, skill development and healthcare, that have positively impacted the lives of about 2.5 lakh people in the state over the last 5 years,” said the statement.

IIT team develops technique to boost battery life
Researchers from IIT Guwahati have developed an advanced technique which can estimate a key battery internal state, known as state of charge (SOC). The three-member team believes it will boost the overall performance of rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. The findings were published in an international journal. SOC reflects the remaining capacity of the battery — how much more charge can be withdrawn before the battery gets fully discharged. The knowledge of remaining capacity helps optimise capacity utilisation, prevent overcharging and undercharging,  increases battery lifespan and reduces cost.

Covid test must for arrival in Assam
The Assam government has made it mandatory for air passengers to undergo Covid-19 tests upon arrival in the state. “In partial modification of our earlier instructions, all air passengers arriving in any airport of Assam will have to undergo Covid-19 tests,  excluding transit passengers,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. Assam is recording 300-500 cases a day, a majority of them in Guwahati. People are anticipating a lockdown despite the state government ruling it out. Schools are going through Bihu holidays. A closure order isn’t ruled out.

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

