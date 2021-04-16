STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: HC pulls up Gujarat government for not maintaining data

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for not maintaining the data of Covid dedicated hospitals, vacant beds and testing. 

Published: 16th April 2021 07:46 AM

A distraught man outside the mortuary of a hospital in Ahmedabad | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Gujarat High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for not maintaining the data of Covid dedicated hospitals, vacant beds and testing. A bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath said the portal of the State does not provide real-time figures. “It may show there is availability, but when you go to a hospital you will find otherwise,” said Chief Justice Nath. 

The state said the portal showing is being maintained by an association of hospitals. The court then asked that the government to take the data under its control and to provide accurate information. “You cannot leave it to the association.”  “I fail to understand why people even at this time are looking to make a fast buck,” CJ Nath said.  

“A lot of families live in a small accommodation. If two test positive, what happens to the others? If parents test positive, who will take care of children? Is there any arrangement for family members?” he asked.

Gujarat high court coronavirus covid deaths Gujarat covid cases
