Hearing in INX media money laundering case adjourned till May 4

The court extended co-accused Peter Mukerjea's interim bail in the matter till the final disposal of his regular bail plea.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:41 PM

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the INX Media money laundering case against former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others, till May 4.

The matter was adjourned as Special Judge M K Nagpal, who was hearing the matter before, was on leave today.

P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram marked their presence virtually in the video-conferencing hearing today.

Meanwhile, the court extended co-accused Peter Mukerjea's interim bail in the matter till the final disposal of his regular bail plea.

The same court had earlier issued summons to P. Chidambaram and others in the INX media case including several firms whose names were present in the charge sheet.

Special Judge MK Nagpal while taking the cognisance on the ED Chargesheet said, "I find sufficient material and grounds for proceeding further in the matter against all the ten accused persons named in the complaint, out of which six accused are companies, for the commission of offense under Section 3 read with Section 70 of the PMLA, which is punishable under Section 4 of the said Act."

Accused P. Chidambaram and S. Bhaskararaman were arrested during the investigation of the case and both are presently out on bail.

The Court also noted that the extensive arguments advanced by Amit Mahajan, Central Government standing counsel, and N. K. Matta, Special PP for Directorate of Enforcement have also carefully perused the entire record of the case.

The Enforcement Directorate in June 2020 had filed a prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) in INX media money laundering case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram and others in Rouse Avenue Court.

The INX media Money laundering case involves former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram with the allegation of irregularities in foreign exchange clearance given to INX media group for receiving overseas investments in 2007.

Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, currently a sitting Member of parliament, is also an accused in the matter. Besides Chidambaram, the charge sheet also names Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman and others.

Earlier, CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case. The case pertains to FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. The economic offenses watchdog had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media. 

