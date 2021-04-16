ISRO, French space agency to share expertise on human spaceflight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday exchanged an ‘Implementing Arrangement’ with French National Space Agency (CNES) for cooperation concerning Human Spaceflight Programme. The agreement that was exchanged between ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affair Jean- Yves Le Drian was specifically on sharing of expertise in space medicines for the Human Spaceflight Programme.

During Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit to Bengaluru, an MoU was also signed between Karnataka Innovative & Technological Society (KITS) and IFCCI (Indo- French Chamber of Commerce and Industry) to boost up the collaboration between India and France in the field of innovative technology. The French foreign minister is on a tour of India to promote France as an attractive destination for investment and bolster Indo-French space, scientific and technological cooperation.

“Evolution and achievements of Indian space programme and India-France space cooperation and details of the recent space reforms announced by Government of India were presented to the minister,” said a statement from ISRO. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Information & Technology portfolio assured full support and cooperation by the Karnataka government for French start ups and businesses set up by French expats in the state. “France has emerged as a major source of FDI for India with more than 1,000 French establishments already present in India.

France is the 9th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 6.59 billion from April 2000 to December 2018 and India- France bilateral trade stood at € 11.52 billion,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said. MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and La French Tech Bengaluru- India launched the Indo- French Tech Programme to support Indo-French startup collaboration, facilitate a rapid convergence of the French and Indian start-up ecosystems, and establish linkages between Indian and French incubators and startups.

This programme is jointly supported by the Ministry of Electronics & IT of India, and the French government. The MoU between KITS and IFCCI has frameworks set for mutual industry facilitation, Joint venture opportunities and industry collaborations to explore potential market opportunities, when a company from one side wants to collaborate with the industry from the other side.