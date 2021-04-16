STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata reluctant to grant citizenship to Matuas, Namsudras; Rahul a 'tourist politician': Amit Shah

Reaching out to the two numerically strong communities which can infuence the outcome of assembly elections in many seats, Shah said a Rs 100 crore fund will be created, if BJP is voted to power.

Published: 16th April 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the crowd during an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. (Photo | ANI)

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the crowd during an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

TEHATTA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of denying citizenship to Dalit Matua and Namsudra communities as her "vote bank would not like it".

Reaching out to the two numerically strong communities which can infuence the outcome of assembly elections in many seats, Shah said a Rs 100 crore fund will be created for their welfare if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "tourist politician".

"These Matua and Namsudra families are living here for 50-70 years, for three generations. But Didi says they will not get citizenship, why? Because her vote back would not like it," he told an election rally in Tehatta in Nadia district.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi who addressed his first two election rallies on Wednesday after keeping off the campaign in the state where his party is contesting in alliance with the Left while fighting against it in Kerala, Shah branded him a "tourist politician".

"A tourist politician arrived in Bengal after almost the entire poll got over and questioned our DNA. BJP's DNA is development, nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Flaying "dynasty politics" in the TMC, Shah said while the BJP wants to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers in Bengal, "Didi only wants Bhaipo (nephew) Samman Nidhi".

Top BJP leaders have been accusing Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee of wielding "unwarranted influence" over the government machinery and running "extortion syndicates".

"After people's mandate on May 2 (counting day), nobody will be left to take cut money, the government of syndicates will be no more there, the government that works for Bhaipo will be gone," he asserted.

The home minister assailed the TMC government for "failing to check infiltrators who take away the jobs of our youths and food of our poor".

"Let alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter Bengal.

Not the TMC, neither the Left, nor the Congress, only BJP can stop infiltration," he asserted.

He claimed the demography of Nadia district, which shares border with Bangladesh, had got altered because of infiltration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Matua Namsudras Bengal elections Bengal Assembly elections
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp