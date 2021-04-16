STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur makes it mandatory for people entering the state to produce COVID-19 negative report

Published: 16th April 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:28 PM

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has issued an order making it mandatory for all persons entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 test report, an official said on Friday.

The official said the order shall become effective from April 18.

The order issued by Deputy Secretary, Health department, Soiminlian Lengen on Thursday said that "All persons entering Manipur, whether by air or by road, and irrespective of place of origin, shall be allowed entry only on mandatory production of a negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CB-NAAT COVID-19 test report taking within 72 hours from arrival in Manipur."

The order further said that all Army and Central Armed Police Forces units are instructed to arrange for COVID-19 testing of their personnel entering Manipur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police and Nodal Officer COVID-19 of Manipur Police, Elangbam Priyokumar Singh in a press release said 284 people were fined on Thursday for not wearing face masks in public places, spitting in public and violating the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

He said the police collected Rs Rs 45,350 as fine from the 284 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Manipur on Thursday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 29,579.

The state now has 141 active COVID-19 cases.

