STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Irked over repeated beating, 16-year-old boy kills alcoholic father with axe

Around 3.30 am, the boy took an axe from the house and attacked his father multiple times, resulting in his death on the spot while other members of the family were asleep in another room.

Published: 16th April 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his alcoholic father with an axe while he was asleep early on Friday in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

Around 3.30 am, the boy took an axe from the house and attacked his father multiple times, resulting in his death on the spot while other members of the family were asleep in another room, Station House Officer at Itawa Police Station, Bajrang Lal said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased, Abid Ali (45), was a history-sheeter with 27 criminal cases against him, including murder and loot.

He was convicted in some of the cases and was a liquor addict.

It was also revealed that Ali used to beat and harass his wife, two sons and daughter in inebriated condition.

Prima facie, the minor boy, a Class 10 student, murdered his father in order to get rid of the constant torture and beating to the family members, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem and on the complaint filed by Ali's brother, the police lodged a case of murder under IPC Section 302 against the boy, who is yet to be detained, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Kota Rajasthan crime
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp