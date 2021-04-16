STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan records biggest daily jump of 7,359 COVID-19 cases

Published: 16th April 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Covid test being conducted. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,95,309 on Friday with a record single-day jump of 7,359 fresh cases, according to an official report.

Thirty-one more people succumbed to the disease in the state, pushing the death toll to 3,072, the report said.

Of the latest deaths, Jodhpur and Udaipur recorded five each; Ajmer three; Barmer, Jaipur, Karauli and Sikar two each; and Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Dausa, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Sawai Madhopur one each.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 53,813, the report stated. Meanwhile, the weekend curfew began in Rajasthan at 6 pm and will continue till 5 am on Monday. Markets were closed by 5 pm and people were seen rushing back home.

The state government had announced the weekend curfew after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

Emergency and essential services, banks, fruits, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the curfew.

Similarly, polling and election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) assembly constituencies will be conducted as scheduled. Bypolls to these assembly seats will be held on Saturday.

