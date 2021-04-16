STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav Thackeray seeks nod to procure oxygen from other states

Published: 16th April 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/BHOPAL: With a large number of Covid patients in the state requiring oxygen support, Maharashtra is looking at the possibility of demand for medical oxygen exceeding supply by the end of this month. 

At present the production is 1,200 metric tonne (MT) per day while it is estimated that the demand by the end of April could go up to 2,000 MT. In a letter to the PM, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought the Centre’s permission to airlift medical oxygen from other states.

At present, the state is diverting its entire production for medical purposes, temporarily cutting off supply to industries. “In many places, private hospitals are declining to admit new patients due to non-availability of oxygen,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is also grappling with the shortage of medical oxygen. It is learnt that several hospitals in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Khargone and Jabalpur districts are unable to provide oxygen support.
At present, the state is getting local supply of around 267 MT but the daily requirement has touched 400 MT. On Thursday evening, it  said the Centre assured of providing 450 MT.

