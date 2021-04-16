STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders setting up of 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital in Lucknow

The state had on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

Published: 16th April 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the establishment of a 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital here to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The state had on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

The Chief Minister made the direction for setting up the hospital during a review meeting with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, chief medical officers and his Team-11 (a core team of 11 officers).

"A 1,000-bed COVID hospital should be established in Lucknow. The venue of the Defence Expo may be a good place for this," said a government spokesperson, quoting the Chief Minister.

He directed the officials to review the availability of medical oxygen on a daily basis.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Lockdown in all Uttar Pradesh districts on April 18; Rs 1000 fine for not wearing mask

"Continuous supply of oxygen to COVID hospitals in all districts must be ensured. The control room set up by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in connection with this, should remain active 24 hours," he said.

The department should ensure adequate availability of Remdesivir, he said, adding: "Its monitoring should be done by the Chief Secretary's office. Additional Remdesivir should be purchased while assessing the situation for the next one month."

 Adityanath directed the officials to ensure smooth operation of ambulance services.

"Besides this, the availability of medical personnel, COVID beds, medicines, medical equipments and oxygen should always be maintained in every district," he said, adding the government should be informed about every need.

He also said, "Government and private laboratories should work with full capacity for COVID testing. Any negligence in this work is not acceptable. Rates have also been fixed at the government-level for COVID testing. Ensure that these arrangements are implemented by the district administration with quality control."

Due to the rise in cases, OPD services should be suspended in all government hospitals of the state, teleconsultation should be promoted in its place and only emergency services should be operated in government hospitals, he stressed.

He further said: "UP has an excellent experience of COVID management. Our policies have received global acclaim. Our victory in this battle of COVID-19 is certain. Every citizen of the state has an important role in it. Compliance with the COVID protocol is in everyone's interest. Masks, sanitisation and physical distancing have to be included in our lifestyle."

The Chief Minister said the facilities and needs of the people in home isolation should be taken care of and medical kits containing all types of essential medicines should be made available to them.

Asking officials to visit the Integrated Command and Control Centre in every district, he said the daily situation should be conveyed to the CM's office.

He stressed on carrying out sanitation, sanitisation and fogging activities regularly in all urban and rural areas of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP covid cases COVID 19 Lucknow covid hospitals Lucknow covid cases
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp