COVID-19: J&K postpones Class XI exams, social gatherings can have no more than 100 attendees

On Friday, the Union Territory recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, including 180 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,44,021, while two more coronavirus-related deaths pushed the toll to 2,048.

Published: 17th April 2021 03:12 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of Class 11 examination.

The latest directive comes two days after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration deferred biannual 'darbar move' to Srinagar, extended closure of all schools up to and including Class 12 till April 30 along with private coaching centres.

It also cancelled the ongoing Class 10 examination being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one month. On Friday, the Union Territory recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, including 180 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,44,021, while two more coronavirus-related deaths pushed the toll to 2,048.

On April 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration came out with a series of COVID-control measures and announced deferment of the bi-annual darbar move, over a century-old exercise under which the government functions six months each in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

The civil secretariat -- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government -- and other move offices including the Raj Bhavan were scheduled to close in Jammu on April 30 to May 1 and set to begin functioning in summer capital Srinagar from May 10.

"In view of sharply rising cases of COVID in J&K, the government has taken a few important decisions ensuring safety of employees. Darbar move deferred because of COVID. Secretariat to function in both #Srinagar & #Jammu.

Office functioning not to be affected because of e-Office," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The administration has also ordered the cancellation of Class 10 examination and the postponed of Class 12 papers, besides ordering testing of all incoming travellers at Lakhanpur and inter-state movers at Thandi Khui in Samba district.

It also ordered the closure of private coaching centres till April end.

