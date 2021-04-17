Fire breaks out in Dombivali market in Maharashtra, no report of injury 

By PTI

THANE: A fire in a market near Dombivali railway station in Thane district on Saturday gutted three cloth shops, though there were no reports of injuries to people, a civic official said.

The fire started at 11:55am and five fire-tending vehicles and several personnel took close to three hours to douse it, TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

"Three shops were completely destroyed.

There is no report of anyone getting injured, Cooling operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is not known yet," Kadam added.