'Humility, clear vaccine strategy, income support' needed to contain COVID damage: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 17th April 2021 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the country reeled from a fierce COVID-19 wave, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's "arrogance and suppression of truth is killing people".

He suggested that a clear vaccine strategy and income support are needed to contain the damage due to the virus.

"We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy, and income support to contain this virus and related damage."

"GOI's mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth is killing lakhs of people," he said in a tweet.

In a video attached to the tweet, he hit out a what he called the "constant declaration of victory" and a "sense of arrogance" on the part of the government with its claim that "we have done it".

"It is the nature of this government, the way of their action, that is causing this problem," he alleged.

The former Congress chief alleged that the government "has taken off all our warning systems and shut them down."

"And, we are in the middle of the ocean and a storm. And, now the ship has no idea where to go," he said on the situation arising out of the pandemic.

In another tweet, he also accused the prime minister of being responsible for the current COVID situation in the country.

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 AM showed.

